High School Couple Killed In Car Crash While En Route To Prom

A high school couple from Indiana were killed in a car crash Saturday while en route to prom, according to school authorities and local reports.

Lendon Byram and Kalen Hart were driving to the Hamilton Heights prom Saturday evening with two other students when the accident occurred around 5:15 p.m., according to Indy Star, which cited police.

Authorities responded to a two-vehicle crash and found Byram and Hart dead at the scene. Two other high-school-aged passengers were taken to St. Vincent Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to the report.

Hamilton Heights Superintendent Derek Arrowood announced the deaths in a Facebook post on Saturday.

“It is with deep sadness and a heavy heart that we have been informed that two students involved in this accident have died from their injuries,” the post read. “At this time, all scheduled prom activities have been canceled.”

Cathedral High School confirmed the passing of Byram in a tweet, who was set to graduate in 2022. (RELATED: Texas Nurse Escapes From Deadly Car Pile-Up To Get To Work)

“It is with great sadness and a heavy heart we share the passing of Lendon Byram ’22. Cathedral will have counselors and members of our faith-based community on our athletic/football practice field Sunday at 1 p.m. to gather, grave, and pray. Rest In Peace, Lendon.”

Kalen’s mother, Jody Bartrom Conaway, said “no parent should ever have to bury their child, in a Facebook page.

“I am both humbled and overwhelmed with the outpouring of love for my baby girl. Trying to navigate this has been so very difficult and something I never thought I would do. The words ‘thank you’ just don’t seem to be enough, but that’s all this momma can muster, at this time,” another post read.

The Daily Caller has reached out to the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office but did not receive a response at the time of publication.