‘Poisoning Our Democratic System’: Liz Cheney Goes After Trump For Promulgating Claims The Election Was Stolen

Republican Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney slammed former President Donald Trump and Republicans over claims of voter fraud Monday.

Cheney, the House Republican Conference chair, sent out the tweet after Trump released a statement earlier, calling President Joe Biden’s victory in the November 2020 election “THE BIG LIE.”

“The Fraudulent Presidential Election of 2020 will be, from this day forth, known as THE BIG LIE!” Trump said in the statement.

“The 2020 presidential election was not stolen. Anyone who claims it was is spreading THE BIG LIE, turning their back on the rule of law, and poisoning our democratic system,” Cheney tweeted. (RELATED: Rep. Liz Cheney Not Ruling Out A 2024 Run For President)

The 2020 presidential election was not stolen. Anyone who claims it was is spreading THE BIG LIE, turning their back on the rule of law, and poisoning our democratic system. — Liz Cheney (@Liz_Cheney) May 3, 2021

Cheney said Thursday that she will defend her vote to impeach former President Donald Trump every day of the week during her primary race for reelection.

The Wyoming Republican Party censured her in February over her vote to impeach Trump and ongoing criticism of him. (RELATED: Liz Cheney Says She’ll Debate Impeaching Trump ‘Every Day Of The Week’ In Her Primary Race If Needed)

Cheney would not rule out a possible 2024 presidential run at the GOP retreat in Orlando, Florida, to which Trump then released a statement Tuesday saying Cheney would “embarrass her family” if she ran for president. (RELATED: ‘Sooo Little Support’: Trump Says Rep. Liz Cheney Will ‘Embarrass Her Family’ If She Runs For President)

Trump said Cheney has “sooo little support, even from the Wyoming Republican Party.” Trump also said she is polling “sooo low in Wyoming” that she is “looking for a way out of her Congressional race.”

In April, Trump said he will endorse Cheney’s challenger “soon.”