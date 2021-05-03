Marilyn Manson Denies Sexual Abuse Allegations As ‘Provably False’

A representative for Marilyn Manson claimed allegations of abuse made against the musician were “provably false,” Fox News reported Monday.

Actress Esme Bianco filed a lawsuit against Manson Friday, CNN reported. Bianco accused Manson of luring her to Hollywood and then physically assaulting her and forcing her to have sex with him, the outlet reported.

Esmé Bianco, a British actress who appeared on #GameOfThrones, filed a federal lawsuit against Marilyn Manson on Friday https://t.co/rentW5WQWB — Variety (@Variety) May 2, 2021

“To be clear, this suit was only filed after my client refused to be shaken down by Ms. Bianco and her lawyer and give in to their outrageous financial demands based on conduct that simply never occurred,” Manson’s attorney Howard E. King said in a statement, Fox News reported.

“We will vigorously contest these allegations in court and are confident that we will prevail,” the statement reportedly continued. (RELATED: Marilyn Manson Denies Abuse Allegations As Porn Star Jenna Jameson Says He Wanted To Burn Her Alive)

The lawsuit filed by Bianco claimed the actress suffers post-traumatic stress disorder from the alleged abuse.

“It took Ms. Bianco years to understand the extent of Mr. Warner’s physical, sexual, psychological, and emotional abuse,” the lawsuit against Manson reportedly said.

“She deals with complex Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder, anxiety, depression, and panic attacks to this day as a result,” the outlet continued.

Bianco came forward with her allegations against Manson earlier this year.

After multiple women came forward, Manson issued a statement of denial.

“Obviously, my life and my art have long been magnets for controversy, but these recent claims about me are horrible distortions of reality,” Manson said in the Instagram post at the time.

“My intimate relationships have always been entirely consensual with like-minded partners. Regardless of how — and why — others are now choosing to misrepresent the past, that is the truth.”