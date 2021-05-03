NFL Player Mark Walton’s Arrest Video Released, Claims He Was Called A ‘F**king N***er’

Mark Walton’s arrest video is out, and it’s nuts.

The NFL free agent was arrested in January at a Pizza Hut in Miami and charged with trespassing and disorderly conduct following an altercation that all started over a canceled order. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

In the body camera footage released by TMZ early Monday morning, Walton claimed a Pizza Hut employee called him a “f**king n*gger” and things only got worse from there. At one point, he told the cops to Google him, might have gotten physical with his cousin off camera and eventually found himself in cuffs.

You can watch the carnage unfold below.

This is without a doubt one of the craziest arrest videos that I’ve ever seen out of a pro athlete. What was Walton thinking?

When the cops tell you that it’s time to go, then it’s time to go. It’s not the start of a negotiation. They’re not there to hold court outside of Pizza Hut.

The police are there to maintain the peace. At every turn, Walton seemed to make the situation much worse, especially with his relative somehow ending up on the ground.

NFL’s Mark Walton Insane Pizza Hut Arrest Caught On Police Video, ‘I Can Pee On Myself?’https://t.co/cmIgW2pJOk — TMZ Sports (@TMZ_Sports) May 3, 2021

When the cops show up, it’s time to listen and deal with everything else later. It’s not time to start arguing. This is just common sense. Apparently, common sense was in short supply the night Walton was arrested.

Make better decisions, and everything else will work itself out.