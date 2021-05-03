Michael Vick Runs A 4.72 40 At The Age 40

Former NFL quarterback Mike Vick is still insanely fast.

The former Falcons and Eagles quarterback, who did prison time for taking part in a dog fighting ring, recently ran the 40, and he got the job done in 4.72 seconds. Considering that he’s 40 years old, that’s an insanely impressive accomplishment. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

You can watch him pull it off below.

Seeing as how I’m 29-years-old and couldn’t do that in my wildest dreams right now, it’s just incredible to me that Mike Vick can do it at the age of 40.

He hasn’t played a snap of pro football since 2015, but he’d still be one of the most mobile quarterbacks in the league if he suited up today.

The craziest part might be that Vick claimed to be holding back because of a hamstring issue.

I gave it all I had and ran with purpose for a great cause! Next year I’m training harder because my right hamstring at about 27yds started hating on me as usual. Shout out to @richeisen for running 4.4???? #RunRichRun #StJude #RunYour40 pic.twitter.com/z84X3MhgOd — Michael Vick (@MichaelVick) May 1, 2021

I would love to see what Vick could do in the league right now if he suited up for a game. His arm is probably seriously degraded at the age of 40, but he would probably still be very dangerous on the read option.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Michael Vick (@mikevick)

You have to applaud Vick for staying in shape at the ripe old age of 40. If I can still walk by that age, I’ll consider it a win.