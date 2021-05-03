New York Jets Quarterback Zach Wilson Faces Criticism For Liking Tweets Supporting Donald Trump And Calling For Unity

Editorial

CLEVELAND, OHIO - APRIL 29: Zach Wilson stands onstage with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell after being drafted second by the New York Jets during round one of the 2021 NFL Draft at the Great Lakes Science Center on April 29, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

David Hookstead
New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson liked a tweet supporting Donald Trump, and some people aren’t pleased!

Wilson was the second overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft, and he’s now the face of the Jets. Naturally, somebody had to try to ruin the young man’s huge moment. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Twitter account @RzstProgramming created a viral thread highlighting that the dual-threat quarterback liked a tweet encouraging people to vote for the former President, a tweet that appeared to be against kneeling and a tweet calling for unity.

Yes, Zach Wilson is under fire because he had the audacity to like a tweet about how society is pitting groups against each other.

Unity is now off the menu!

I guess we just should have expected that someone would have tried to ruin Wilson’s big moment. He became a millionaire when he was selected Thursday night, will lead the Jets for years to come and he’s going to be one of the most-hyped rookies in recent memory.

Yet, we had to just dig through his tweets! The wildest part here is that none of those tweets are crazy at all.

 

Okay, he liked a tweet supporting Trump, thinks society would be better if we didn’t thrust our beliefs onto others and doesn’t appear to be a fan of kneeling during the anthem. The young man might be the devil!

 

Seriously, this nonsense needs to end forever. Wilson did nothing wrong, and he damn sure shouldn’t apologize for a single thing.