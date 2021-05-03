New York Jets Quarterback Zach Wilson Faces Criticism For Liking Tweets Supporting Donald Trump And Calling For Unity

New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson liked a tweet supporting Donald Trump, and some people aren’t pleased!

Wilson was the second overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft, and he’s now the face of the Jets. Naturally, somebody had to try to ruin the young man’s huge moment. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

“Your last defender …Vote for Donald Trump like your life depends on it.” New York Jets draft pick Zach Wilson liked a pro-Trump tweet saying “America is gone forever” if Trump loses 2020. Zach Wilson is MAGA. #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/R346it25Nf — Resist Programming ???? (@RzstProgramming) April 30, 2021

Twitter account @RzstProgramming created a viral thread highlighting that the dual-threat quarterback liked a tweet encouraging people to vote for the former President, a tweet that appeared to be against kneeling and a tweet calling for unity.

Yes, Zach Wilson is under fire because he had the audacity to like a tweet about how society is pitting groups against each other.

Unity is now off the menu!

Zach Wilson liked a tweet ranting about being sick of many things including “black vs. white” and “gay vs. straight,” wishing people would just stop “thrusting their beliefs on others” otherwise they are no better than “the bigots and the racists.” #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/Fkvm2cjwQp — Resist Programming ???? (@RzstProgramming) April 30, 2021

I guess we just should have expected that someone would have tried to ruin Wilson’s big moment. He became a millionaire when he was selected Thursday night, will lead the Jets for years to come and he’s going to be one of the most-hyped rookies in recent memory.

Yet, we had to just dig through his tweets! The wildest part here is that none of those tweets are crazy at all.

Okay, he liked a tweet supporting Trump, thinks society would be better if we didn’t thrust our beliefs onto others and doesn’t appear to be a fan of kneeling during the anthem. The young man might be the devil!

Seriously, this nonsense needs to end forever. Wilson did nothing wrong, and he damn sure shouldn’t apologize for a single thing.