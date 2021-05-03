Editorial

Woman Berates A Police Officer, Calls Him A Murderer During Traffic Stop

Police Video (Credit: Screenshot/Twitter Video https://twitter.com/BillFOXLA/status/1389345964658348032)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
One woman has gone viral for all the wrong reasons.

In a video tweeted by Bill Melugin, a woman, whose identity he didn’t reveal, was pulled over in San Dimas, California, for a traffic violation by an LASD officer, and all hell broke loose when the officer approached her vehicle. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

She repeatedly called the officer a murder, accused him of being racist, told him that he’d always be a Mexican and not white, and also proudly proclaimed to be a teacher.

You can watch her horrifying actions below.

I have two main thoughts from this video. First and foremost, major props to this officer for keeping his cool.

He was as cool as a cucumber during that entire interaction. She was insulting him, accusing him of being a racist, and throwing around all sorts of vile accusations.

Yet, he remained totally professional as she made a jackass out of herself on his body camera.

My second thought is, why the hell would anyone want to be a police officer? Seriously, why? I don’t know what LASD officers make, but I’m very confident it’s not enough to deal with idiots like her.

There’s not enough money in the world that you could give me to do the job of this officer. Imagine having your reputation spit on by a complete stranger for simply enforcing the law.

Let us know in the comments what you think about this exchange. Personally, that officer deserves a raise, and the unidentified woman needs a major attitude adjustment.