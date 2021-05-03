Woman Berates A Police Officer, Calls Him A Murderer During Traffic Stop

One woman has gone viral for all the wrong reasons.

In a video tweeted by Bill Melugin, a woman, whose identity he didn’t reveal, was pulled over in San Dimas, California, for a traffic violation by an LASD officer, and all hell broke loose when the officer approached her vehicle. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

She repeatedly called the officer a murder, accused him of being racist, told him that he’d always be a Mexican and not white, and also proudly proclaimed to be a teacher.

You can watch her horrifying actions below.

NEW: “You’re always gonna be a Mexican, you’ll never be white, you know that?”

A Latino LASD deputy sent me his bodycam video of a woman claiming to be a teacher launching into a racist tirade against him when he pulled her over in San Dimas. She repeatedly calls him a murderer. pic.twitter.com/Cc8jSVenCQ — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) May 3, 2021

I have two main thoughts from this video. First and foremost, major props to this officer for keeping his cool.

He was as cool as a cucumber during that entire interaction. She was insulting him, accusing him of being a racist, and throwing around all sorts of vile accusations.

Yet, he remained totally professional as she made a jackass out of herself on his body camera.

LASD tells me the woman called them after this traffic stop to file a harassment complaint against the deputy with internal affairs.

San Dimas station doesn’t have official bodycams yet, the deputy tells me he invested in his own personal cam to protect himself on the job. — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) May 3, 2021

My second thought is, why the hell would anyone want to be a police officer? Seriously, why? I don’t know what LASD officers make, but I’m very confident it’s not enough to deal with idiots like her.

There’s not enough money in the world that you could give me to do the job of this officer. Imagine having your reputation spit on by a complete stranger for simply enforcing the law.

L.A. County Sheriff Alex Villanueva tells me he is proud of his deputy for staying calm and professional during this interaction. I will be live on @FoxNews this evening with this story, beginning with @TuckerCarlson. — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) May 3, 2021

Let us know in the comments what you think about this exchange. Personally, that officer deserves a raise, and the unidentified woman needs a major attitude adjustment.