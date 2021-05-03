REPORT: Tennessee Titans Draft Pick Rashad Weaver Charged With Assault

Rashad Weaver has reportedly been charged with assault.

According to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, Weaver has been charged with simple assault in Pittsburgh after he allegedly got physical with a woman during an altercation outside of a bar in the early morning hours of April 18. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

News: Former Pitt football player Rashad Weaver has been charged with one count of simple assault in connection with an April incident on the South Side. Weaver, a consensus All-American last fall, was drafted by the Tennessee Titans this past weekend.https://t.co/NW1lGHcT0a — John McGonigal (@jmcgonigal9) May 3, 2021

Weaver allegedly stated that he didn’t have an issue with hitting women, according to the same report. He was also drafted by the Titans this past weekend in the fourth round.

As always, Weaver has every right to be presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Having said that, I’m sure this isn’t how he wanted his NFL career to start.

He should be out celebrating and preparing to help the Titans win football games. Instead, he now has to deal with a legal issue.

Also, did the Titans know about this during their draft research or did they not? If the Titans missed this bit of information, then that’s just unacceptable.

NFL teams have a shocking amount of resources at their disposal when it comes to finding out info on a guys they might draft.

We’ll see how it all shakes out for him, but this is a tough look for the Titans and Weaver. It’d definitely not the attention they want after the NFL draft.