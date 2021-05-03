‘Shot And A Beer’: Governor Of New Jersey Announces New Program To Get People Vaccinated

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy announced that all residents over the age of 21 would receive a free beer if they get the coronavirus vaccine in the month of May.

Eligible New Jersey residents who bring their vaccine card to a participating brewery will get their free beverage, Murphy said. The program is part of an initiative to encourage as many people as possible to get vaccinated.

“We’re launching our ‘Shot and a Beer’ program to encourage eligible New Jerseyans ages 21+ to get vaccinated,” the governor announced Monday on Twitter. “Any New Jerseyan who gets their first vaccine dose in the month of May and takes their vaccination card to a participating brewery will receive a free beer.” (RELATED: ‘I’m Going To Get COVID, That Will Fix Nancy Pelosi’: Joy Behar Mocks Republicans For Refusing Vaccine)

Other states have launched initiatives to encourage residents to get vaccinated. West Virginia Governor Jim Justice announced that everyone between the ages of 16 and 35 would be given a $100 savings bond if they got vaccinated. President Joe Biden has repeatedly encouraged Americans to get vaccinated and has worked with celebrities to convince people to take the shot. A group of Republican doctors recently released an advertisement urging the public to receive the vaccine.

According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), 44.3% of the U.S. population has received at least one dose of the vaccine, and 31.6% have been fully vaccinated. 82.7% of people ages 65 and older, who are most at-risk for serious illness or death from coronavirus, have received at least one dose, and 69.6% of the elderly population has been fully vaccinated.