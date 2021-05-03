‘They Like To Smoke Weed’: Floyd Mayweather Responds When Asked If His Kids Will Be Boxers

Boxing champ Floyd Mayweather made it clear his two boys won’t be following in his footsteps because they “like to smoke weed.”

The 44-year-old professional boxer made the comments during an interview with BarStoolSports.com in a piece published Monday after he was asked how he would handle it if his kids wanted to follow a boxing career. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

WATCH:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MILLION $ WORTH OF GAME (@mworthofgame)

“My kids, uh,” Mayweather responded. “Well my two boys they like to smoke weed, so I know they ain’t going to be boxing.”

The host of the show laughed as Floyd explained that he personally doesn’t care to smoke marijuana but his sons do.

“You know I don’t,” he added. “That’s what they like, that’s what they like. They grown.” (RELATED: Jake Paul Challenges Conor McGregor To A Boxing Match, Offers Him $50 Million)

The legendary boxer has five children, including daughters Iyanna and Jirah Mayweather and sons Koraun and Zion Mayweather as well as adopted son Devion Cromwell.

Mayweather is next set to step back in the ring in June where he has agreed to take on YouTuber Logan Paul.