REPORT: Man Arrested For Trespass After Gaining Entry Into Kardashians’ Gated Community

A man was reportedly arrested after he showed up inside the gated Southern California community where the Kardashians live after asking to see members of the reality-star family.

Law enforcement sources said a 33-year-old man reportedly drove up to the gates that lead to the Calabasas-area community where Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and Kris Jenner have homes, TMZ reported in a piece published Monday. (RELATED: Report: Kendall Jenner Intruder Arrested After Scaling Fence To Get Into Her Property)

Kardashians Targeted By Another Man, Busted for Trespassing https://t.co/fwOWnRAxY8 — TMZ (@TMZ) May 3, 2021

Sources shared the man reportedly showed up around 11 p.m. last week and asked to see the Kardashians, though he didn’t specify which one.

It was then that security guards reportedly shooed him away. However, a short time later he was reportedly seen walking inside the gated community after he managed to gain access, either reportedly by hopping over a wall or fence to get in.

Security then located the man and detained him until police arrived. He was reportedly arrested for trespassing and booked by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. (RELATED: Kendall Jenner’s Alleged Stalker Was Just Deported By ICE)

Sources shared he was not one of the two people who were previously arrested for trespassing and forcing Kendall Jenner to make the decision to leave her home in Beverly Hills, the Daily Mail reported.

The 25-year-old Victoria’s Secret model recently went to court to get restraining orders against two different men. One reportedly went for a naked swim in her pool, and the other allegedly threatened to kill her and then himself.

In 2018, another alleged stalker showed up at Kendall’s property multiple times. Jenner got a restraining order against him, and he was subsequently arrested and deported to Canada.