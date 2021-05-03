Urban Meyer Says He ‘Had A Conversation’ With Tim Tebow, Remains Unclear If The Jaguars Will Sign Him

Urban Meyer has addressed reports that Tim Tebow is trying to become a member of the Jaguars.

Shock waves were sent through the NFL world last week when it was reported that the Florida Heisman winner worked out of the Jags as a tight end. Well, he might team up again with his college coach, but it hasn’t happened just yet. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Update on a former first-round pick: Tim Tebow recently worked out for the #Jaguars, source said, and there has been at least some discussion of him signing. Oh, and he’s a tight end now. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 29, 2021

For years, Tim Tebow resisted a shift to tight end. Now at 33 years old, Tebow could return to his hometown team. https://t.co/LuZRijFJfN — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 29, 2021

“We had a conversation. He worked out with our tight ends coach, I stopped by, did not stay for the whole workout. Then our focus went to the NFL draft. We’re going to revisit here in the near future. That’s how that all happened,” Meyer said in part about Tebow working out with the Jaguars, according to ProFootballTalk.

Meyer also added that he’s “concerned” with the current tight end situation. That would seem to indicate there’s a chance Tebow makes a return!

I honestly have no idea if the Jaguars will sign Tebow or not, but the team is already clearly making moves.

The Jags hired Urban Meyer, drafted Trevor Lawrence first overall and is now potentially going to sign a legendary college quarterback as a tight end.

If Tebow gets back in the NFL, prepare for fans to collectively lose their minds. It’s going to be a wild sight to behold.