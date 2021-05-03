‘Oh Sh*t’: Body Camera Footage Shows Crash In DC Police Drag Race

Body camera footage recorded as two Metropolitan Police Department cruisers collided in Washington, D.C. was released Monday.

Four Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) officers were minorly injured when two police cruisers participating in a drag race collided on the evening of April 22, a Fox affiliate reported. One officer activated their body-worn camera at the time of impact, according to the MPD.

“Obviously those types of things are unacceptable, they’re embarrassing,” MPD Chief Robert Contee said. “It’s not something that we tolerate. It’s certainly something that I would not tolerate as the Chief of the Metropolitan Police Department.”

One of the MPD officers involved in the incident was a probationary employee and was fired following the incident, according to the police department. The other three officers are in a “non-contact” status and if the investigation finds they participated in misconduct they could be disciplined or fired.

An officer sitting in the passenger seat of one of the MPD cruisers activated his body-worn camera that recorded airbags deploying, a broken windshield and smoke emitting from the vehicles.

“Are you okay?” someone not captured on video asks as the recording officer said, “oh … shit. Yeah I’m good. Oh fuck,” video shows. The police cruisers were going at least 60 mph in a residential area where the speed limit is 25 mph, a source reportedly told Fox 5.

“Yesterday two 6D scout cars were totaled because officers decided instead of fighting crime, patrolling their beats, or engaging the community – they decided to drag race each other on Anacostia Avenue at 5 pm in the evening,” MPD 6th district Commander Durriyyah Habeebullah said in an email, Fox 5 reported.

The D.C. Office of the Attorney General is reviewing the incident before the MPD’s Internal Affairs Bureau begins an investigation, according to the police department. (RELATED: Teenaged Girls Accused In Botched Carjacking That Led To Death Of 66-Year-Old Man)

The MPD did not respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

