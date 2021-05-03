Where Is The ‘Yellowstone’ Season Four Trailer?

I’m starting to get seriously confused as to why we haven’t had a “Yellowstone” season four trailer yet.

As I pointed out at the start of March, the trailers for the previous three seasons all came out between March and early May. (REVIEW: ‘Yellowstone’ Ends Season 3 With One Of The Greatest Cliffhangers In TV History)

Well, it’s now early May 2021, and we haven’t had a sniff of a preview, promo or a full trailer. If the show intends on airing in June as it usually does, then fans need something quick.

Look, I love all the great people involved with “Yellowstone,” and I love the fact that it’s the best show on TV. This shouldn’t read as an attack. It should read as genuine concern because millions of fans are desperate for a trailer.

Yet, we have no idea what the hell is going on!

We know season four finished filming a long time ago. That’s not a new update at all. So if filming finished months ago, shouldn’t fans have at least something to nibble on?

What about a very minor TV spot? Is that too much to ask?

I’m confident season four will be great once it finally shows up, and I’ll be locked in from the very first second. I just wish we could get literally any kind of look at it.

Feed me something!

Hopefully, we won’t have to wait too much longer because I’m not sure I’ll be able to make it. I need my “Yellowstone” fix!