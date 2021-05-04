Editorial

The 2021 NFL Draft Finishes With The Third Highest TV Ratings In The Event’s History

Apr 29, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Ja'Marr Chase (LSU) with NFL commissioner Roger Goodell after being selected by Cincinnati Bengals as the number five overall pick in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft at First Energy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Font Size:

The 2021 NFL draft generated some incredibly impressive TV ratings.

According to a release from ESPN, the three-day event on ESPN, ABC and the NFL Network averaged 6.1 million viewers from Thursday through Saturday. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

That’s good enough to make the 2021 NFL draft the third most-watched draft in league history.

It’s also worth noting that ESPN’s digital coverage of the annual event generated nearly nine million viewers.

All the way around, the NFL was a smashing success.

I’m not surprised at all. Not only did the NFL generate big TV ratings all three days, but the first round absolutely obliterated the Oscars with an average of more than 12.5 million viewers last Thursday night.

Americans love football! We just do, and the numbers represent that fact.

Now, we sit back and wait for the season to officially start in September. It’s going to be an incredibly fun year.