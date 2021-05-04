Chiefs’ Player Takes A Ride With USAF Thunderbirds And The Video Is Terrific

Kansas City Chiefs’ player Mecole Hardman, whose nickname is Jet, got the chance to take a ride with the United States Air Force Thunderbirds and the video is definitely can’t-miss!

In a video posted Tuesday on Instagram by the Kansas City team, we see “Jet” all decked out in flight suit and getting the chance to see just how fast a jet can go.

The caption next to the video read, “Jet on a jet.” (RELATED: Chiefs’ Antonio Hamilton Donates $30,000 To First Grader In Need Of Heart Transplant)

WATCH:

In the video, we see is the Chiefs‘ wide receiver all buckled in, take off in the jet and start doing what looked like summersaults and barrel rolls in the air as “Jet” goes upside down several times.

When he’s finally back on the ground, we can hear him explain that the experience was “crazy” and the pilot shared that the two got up to 9.1 g’s. (RELATED: Ryan Reynolds Responds After Chiefs Fan Uses ‘Deadpool’ Line At 2021 Draft To Propose To Girlfriend)

“Chiefs kingdom, this is the Jet here,” Mecole said. “I just got on a jet. I flew a jet. I rode in a jet. And I might say the jet might be faster than me.”

He also called it a “great experience.” The longer clip can be seen here.

“When Mecole ‘Jet’ Hardman, @Chiefs wide receiver, showed up to the 2019 Super Bowl in a flight suit, we knew we had to show him what it was like to fly in a real jet!” a post on Twitter from the Thunderbirds read. “Today, @MecoleHardman4 flew a little faster than he can run! @NFL.”

The view up there must have been incredible!