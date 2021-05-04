‘Egregious And Insulting’: Don Lemon Battles With Chris Cuomo For Bringing Rick Santorum On His Show

CNN’s Don Lemon and Chris Cuomo fought on-air Monday after Cuomo hosted commentator Rick Santorum on his show.

Santorum went on CNN to explain remarks on Native Americans he had made at the end of April. In the speech, Santorum said there was “nothing” in America when colonizers arrived.

Santorum then said, “candidly, there isn’t much Native American culture in American culture.”

On CNN, Santorum explained that he “misspoke.” As Cuomo continued to further push over the comments, Santorum said he wasn’t “trying to dismiss Native Americans” and bristled after Cuomo accused him and Republicans of “beating up the little guy.” (RELATED: Cuomo Condemns Lemon For What He Said He’d Do To Trump At HW’s Funeral If He Were Obama)

During the intersession between Cuomo and Lemon’s show, Lemon came out fuming and apologized “for the viewers who were insulted by” it, prompting a lengthy argument with Cuomo.

“Did he actually think it was a good idea to come on television and try to whitewash the white-washed that he white-washed? … I was sitting in my office furious because he’s done it so many times,” Lemon said.

“So many times. It was just, I’m sorry. It was just so egregious and insulting and everything that we talk about, about the founding of this country. Europeans did not found this country. It was here, the Native Americans had this country before the Europeans came.”

WATCH:

“Yeah, the European conquered the country, they colonized it … he should recognize that. He needs to know that, especially if he’s going to be on television representing us and talking about it. He should be doing it from the right perspective and not from some perspective about how and what Europeans … No, that’s the wrong way to look at it! It’s all wrong. I’m sorry, but that is the truth,” he continued.

Cuomo replied by wondering “why” things like that are said and “why” doesn’t Santorum apologize. Lemon contested the question, declaring it was not his place to answer.

Lemon said things like this are said “because we allow them to say it.”

The conversation became more contentious after Cuomo defended the decision and brought up the idea of censorship.

Lemon immediately said that he had was “not censoring,” and accused Santorum of “blaming” and turning “it into this thing about the Republican Party and [former President Donald] Trump.”

Cuomo agreed and Lemon then appeared to react to someone in his earpiece, telling the individual to “stop yelling at me” and that he was “trying to complete” his thought.

After several minutes, the duo wrapped up their disagreement, with Lemon declaring that they’re “not gonna agree.”

“I agree because I know where you’re coming from and I love you, Don Lemon,” Cuomo responded. “We agree on the problem. What’s the solution? We gotta figure it out.”

“I got a solution, but, anyways. Not my decision. Thank you, see you later,” Lemon said before abruptly beginning his monologue.