Trump Hints At 2024 Run In New Interview

Former President Donald Trump teased “a certain announcement” that would make people “very, very happy” in a Tuesday interview.

“I’m absolutely enthused. I look forward to doing an announcement at the right time,” Trump told The Daily Wire’s Candace Owens about his 2024 election plans. Trump would enter the Republican primary field as a prohibitive favorite if he does run for president again.

“It’s very early, but I think people are going to be very, very happy … when I make a certain announcement,” Trump continued. “For campaign finance reasons, you really can’t do it too early because it becomes a whole different thing. Otherwise, I’d give you an answer that I think you’d be very happy with. So we are looking at that very, very seriously. And all I’ll say is, stay tuned.”

Trump previously suggested that he might run, telling Newsmax in February that he was “looking at poll numbers that are through the roof.” Trump won the 2021 CPAC straw poll in February with 55% support while Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis finished second, with 21%. (RELATED: Trump Would ‘Certainly’ Consider DeSantis As 2024 Running Mate: ‘A Lot Of People… Love That Ticket’)

The former president’s entry into the race could freeze the field. Former United Nations Ambassador and South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, who is expected to run in 2024, said that she would not run for president if Trump does.

If Trump were to win the 2024 presidential election, he would become the second president to serve two non-consecutive terms in office. Democrat Grover Cleveland was president from 1885-1889 and 1893-1897.