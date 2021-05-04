Elon Musk Says ‘SNL’ Cast Has Been Fine Working With Him

Billionaire Elon Musk claimed there haven’t been any issues while working on set of “Saturday Night Live.”

Musk told Page Six that the claims of “SNL” stars being upset about him hosting are “much ado about nothing” in an interview published Tuesday.

Musk told the outlet when that all of the stars were being friendly and working with him despite speculation that there would be pushback against his involvement. (RELATED: Elon Musk Says He’s Creating A New City In Texas And Has Already Chosen A Name)

After the news broke that Musk would be hosting “SNL” on May 8, some stars seemingly showed dislike for the decision on social media.

“Let’s find out just how live ‘Saturday Night Live’ really is,” Musk wrote on Twitter after the news was announced.

“What the f*ck does this even mean,” Bowen Yang allegedly wrote on his Instagram alongside a screenshot of Musk’s tweet.

‘Saturday Night Live’ cast members react to Elon Musk hosting the show next month. pic.twitter.com/IpqucsF1ep — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) April 27, 2021

Aidy Bryant shared a Bernie Sanders statement talking about wealth distribution in America, Page Six reported.

“The 50 wealthiest people in America today own more wealth than the bottom half of our people,” the statement said, according to the outlet.

Look, regardless of what you think about Musk, he’s probably going to be a great host. He’s hilarious and kind of weird. I can’t imagine him being bad at this. This could also be good for ratings.

If anything, the stars should be glad Musk could potentially bring a new demographic to the show.