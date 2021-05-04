Fauci Says We’re In The Bottom Of The 6th Inning In The Fight Against Coronavirus

Dr. Anthony Fauci told CNN host Wolf Blitzer that we are in the “bottom of the sixth inning” in our fight against coronavirus.

“What inning are we in as far as this COVID pandemic is concerned?” Blitzer asked.

Fauci told the CNN host that the vaccine program is very successful but it’s important not to say the pandemic is over.

“Well, you know, we are at least halfway through… but we’ve got to really not declare victory prematurely,” he said. “So we’re in the late innings, but it’s not over.”

Dr. Fauci tells Wolf Blitzer that we are at the “bottom of the 6th inning” in the fight against coronavirus pic.twitter.com/rWkyHZZqkH — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) May 4, 2021

The infectious disease expert stressed the importance of getting people vaccinated, calling Biden’s goal of vaccinating as many Americans as possible “a doable goal.” (RELATED: ‘Come On, Let’s Get Serious’: Anthony Fauci Says He Was ‘Taken Totally Out Of Context’ On Wearing Masks Into 2022)

“That’s the thing that we really have to get people to appreciate,” Fauci continued. “We’re going in the right direction, we’re seeing the light at the end of the tunnel, but now is not the time to declare victory. It’s a time to get more and more people vaccinated, just the way the president said today. We want to get to that goal, it’s a doable goal, and I believe we’ll get there.”

Blitzer again asked which “inning” Fauci would say the United States is in during the fight against COVID.

“You think the seventh, the eighth inning?” Blitzer asked. “The late innings? What inning are you talking about?”

“How about the bottom of the sixth,” Fauci responded.