Man Humiliates Himself During Baseball Gender Reveal Stunt

One man learned the hard way that gender reveal stunts can quickly go sideways.

In a video tweeted by @DallasTexasTV (via @ahle0), a woman was pitching a guy a ball presumably filled with powder for the baseball-themed gender reveal, and he just couldn't connect.

Not only could the guy not connect, but he wasn't even really close at all. Watch his miserable performance below.

She pitched a no hitter at their gender reveal (via ahle0) pic.twitter.com/vIVhGCOhY5 — Dallas Texas TV (@DallasTexasTV) May 4, 2021

Gentlemen, can we please just end this nonsense? There's no reason at all for gender reveal stunts to exist.

There's literally no reason. If you want to find out the gender of your baby, then ask a doctor.

Furthermore, if you're going to be this bad at doing it, then you really have no business even attempting a gender reveal.

Seriously, how much more embarrassing could it get? She wasn’t exactly throwing him any kind of real heat. Yet, he couldn’t connect if his life depended on it.

Something tells me his kid isn’t going to grow up to be a great athlete.

Next, shelve the antics and just ask your doctor like a normal person.