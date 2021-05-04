‘Easier To Go Fight A Boogaloo Boy Than The CIA’: Glenn Greenwald Says Wokeness Is The ‘Ideology Of Power’

Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Glenn Greenwald detailed how “wokeness” is the ideology of America’s power centers in a Tuesday night segment of Tucker Carlson Tonight.

After a monologue in which Fox News host and Daily Caller co-founder Tucker Carlson tore into the CIA’s latest woke recruitment ad, Greenwald, co-founder of The Intercept and best known for reporting the Edward Snowden leaks, explained how he believes the ideology of woke liberals is designed to further ruling class interests while tearing American citizens apart.

Greenwald began by blasting the CIA’s infamous recruitment ad, saying that it is indicative of how powerful institutions, such as the intelligence community, Wall Street, and Silicon Valley are using the “left-wing cultural ideology” that permeates the Democratic Party to further their own interests.

“Wokeness, this ideology, is not about subverting power centers. They never talk about power centers, the CIA, big tech, monopolies, hedge fund managers, it is about turning citizens against one another,” Greenwald said. “That person is evil. That individual is bad. It empowers these ruling class centers. That is why they not just embrace it and cynically exploit it, they actually finance it and want to spread it because it strengthens and entrenches their power.”

In closing, Greenwald blasted the hypocrisy of liberals who he says have a “complete confusion about where power lies.” (RELATED: ‘Invasion Of Bodily Autonomy’: Journalist Glenn Greenwald Rips Proposed Vaccine Passport ‘Caste System’)

“American liberalism and the left have a complete confusion about where power lies… They never go and protest at Langley, at the CIA headquarters, they never challenge the Pentagon, they’re nowhere near Silicon Valley or Wall Street… The left and liberals think that they are fighting against power when they are really fighting marginalized people to benefit ruling class institutions because it is much easier to go fight a boogaloo boy than the CIA or tech monopolies.”