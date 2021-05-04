‘Good Morning Football’ Crew Holds Incredibly Entertaining ‘Star Wars’ Draft

The “Good Morning Football” crew held an awesome “Star Wars” draft for fans to enjoy.

During the Tuesday episode of the show on the NFL Network, the crew selected different characters from the saga to celebrate Star Wars Day in America. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

Of all the stuff you see floating around the internet today, I can promise you that this video will be among the funniest.

Which #StarWars character would you draft 1st overall? ???? The @gmfb crew give their picks on #MayThe4th pic.twitter.com/RzAs0zNacZ — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) May 4, 2021

As a gigantic nerd, I love everything about this segment. You can tell they’re not all equal fans of the movies, but they all had a blast with it.

I love how Nate Burleson chose Chewbacca first overall. Not Luke Skywalker! Not Darth Vader! Not the Emperor! He chose a wookie!

I hate to potentially embrace evil, but how do you not go with Yoda or Darth Vader first overall? It’s a tough call, but they’re really the only two choices.

Both were arguably the most powerful characters of their time, and Vader dominated the galaxy for decades.

Yoda was off hiding in a swamp while he was running stuff.

Let us know in the comments who you would take first overall in a “Star Wars” draft.