‘Now This Has Got To Be Theater’: Brit Hume Wonders Why Biden Wears Mask Outside And Not Inside In Photo With Carters

Fox News senior political analyst Brit Hume said Tuesday that President Joe Biden’s outdoors mask wearing “has got to be theater,” especially considering he wasn’t wearing one for an inside photo with former President Jimmy Carter and his wife.

“A group of four indoors, Hume told Fox News’ “Tucker Carlson Tonight.” “Everybody vaccinated.”

“So they go back outside where they’re farther apart than before from the people they are visiting, they put masks on,” Hume continued. “Now this has got to be theater. I’ve been trying to think through the day what possibly motivates Biden to do this all the time, to walk outside the White House … by himself yet wearing a mask.” (RELATED: The ‘Masks Forever’ Crowd Is Real. Here’s What They Want)

“So the mystery is not why they were not wearing masks indoors. The mystery is why when the Bidens walked outdoors with [former First Lady] Rosalynn Carter right behind them … they immediately got masks. So the safest place they could be as far as COVID is concerned, is outdoors. That’s when they put the masks on.”

The journalist said the scenario did not “make any sense” and that he believes Biden “thinks there is that there is a subset of the Democratic Party who are completely freaked out” by people not wearing masks.

Hume recalled posting on Twitter that he did “not have a lot of confidence in the efficacy of masks in terms of stopping the [coronavirus] disease” but he encouraged people to do so in the interest of respecting other people who do believe in their effectiveness.

“The reaction to it was crazed. I mean, hate messages and denunciations and so on,” Hume said. “So there are people to whom this mask wearing and all the other precautions are meant for a kind of religious doctrine that they follow in that way.”

Hume has previously noted that the Biden administration’s policy on mask wearing is “all over the map” and observed Biden’s recent appearance on a Zoom call with world leaders in which he wore a mask. (RELATED: Ted Cruz Says He Will No Longer Wear A Mask At The Senate, Claims They’re Unnecessary)

Some experts predict that some Americans may continue to wear masks after the coronavirus pandemic has subsided in crowds and during hospital visits.

Most cities and states insisted on mask mandates after scientists recommended their use as an effective deterrent to the virus even as they acknowledged that masks would never be 100% effective at preventing the spread of the disease