Irish President’s Pup Steals Spotlight After Demanding Attention Mid-Interview

Irish President Michael D. Higgins’s dog stole the show during an interview.

Higgins had been giving remarks on the passing of Irish actor Tom Hickey on Sunday, according to Irish Central. Hickey passed away May 1. He had been diagnosed with Parkinson’s Disease back in 2013, the Irish Times reported.

WATCH:

GIVE ME YOUR PAW: A feisty 7-month-old Bernese Mountain Dog really wants his owner’s attention. But there’s a slight problem: His owner is Ireland President Michael D. Higgins — and he’s right in the middle of a national interview. pic.twitter.com/J7O9xjePWr — CBS News (@CBSNews) May 4, 2021

The pup is a seven-month-old Bernese Mountain Dog. Photos of the new pup first surfaced back in early March, the Independent reported.

President Higgins taking his dogs Bród and Misneach for a stroll. pic.twitter.com/kJdHD7NWLV — President of Ireland (@PresidentIRL) March 6, 2021

This might be one of the cutest videos I have ever seen. This dog is well-behaved, but does expect all of the attention to be on him. I don’t blame him. He probably has had all the attention on him the last couple months. He’s one of the cutest pups I have ever seen.

Maybe the pup was trying to pay his respects to Hickey as well.