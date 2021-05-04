‘Keep Talking, Governor’: Janice Dean Says Andrew Cuomo Will Only Make Things Worse For Himself

Fox News meteorologist Janice Dean claimed Tuesday that Democratic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo will only hurt himself if he keeps talking.

Dean, who lost both her mother-in-law and father-in-law to the novel coronavirus in New York nursing homes, has been an outspoken critic of Cuomo and his COVID-19 policies, which she and many others believe resulted in thousands of unnecessary deaths. (RELATED: Fox News’ Janice Dean Credits Daily Caller For Investigation Into Gov. Cuomo And Nursing Home Deaths)

She joined Fox News host Harris Faulkner to discuss Cuomo’s continued refusal to step down as governor despite reports that his administration hid the true death toll from both the public and federal investigators.

WATCH:

Faulkner began with a clip of Cuomo’s Monday press conference, during which he insisted that he had not done anything wrong and said that he would not resign.

“We heard this governor of New York compare to what people might do if they spread COVID to their grandparents — kill them,” Faulkner said. “We all immediately thought, wait a minute, isn’t he is guy who is accused of being the person who has killed a lot of grandparents? Karl Rove asked that question, by the way.”

“He is right. I felt the same way when I was watching your program yesterday. Like, how dare he? He should stop talking,” Dean replied, going on to add that she had later reconsidered her initial reaction. “I thought to myself, the more he talks, the more all of that can be used in a court of law against him. So you know what? Keep talking, Governor. Keep saying foolish stuff like that.”

“The New York Post and even The New York Times and the New York Daily News now coming out with these reports saying that he actively covered up the numbers for months. And the timeline was coinciding with the selling of his $4 million leadership book in the middle of a pandemic,” Dean concluded.

Dean has not given an official statement regarding what her future plans might be, but a number of people have encouraged her to challenge Cuomo if he chooses to run for reelection in 2022.