Mark Wahlberg Looks A Bit Different After Putting On 20 Pounds For The Upcoming Movie ‘Father Stu’

Mark Wahlberg is looking a little out of shape these days.

The legendary actor has to pack on some unhealthy pounds for the upcoming movie “Father Stu,” and he seems to be doing a great job of getting it done over the past three weeks. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

In an Instagram post shared Monday night, Wahlberg has clearly put on a substantial amount of weight, and the side-by-side snaps show just how out of shape he’s gotten.

 

In a post from a few days earlier, Wahlberg revealed that he’s put on about 20 pounds so far.

 

One of the most impressive things to me in the world of acting is when people gain and drop weight for a role.

As someone who used to be very fat and ate very unhealthy, trust me when I say that it’s not exactly super easy to shed the pounds.

Granted, I don’t have trainers and nutritionists surrounding me, but the point remains.

Now, Wahlberg is packing on the pounds, looks like he hasn’t seen the inside of a gym in a very long time and appears to be more than ready to tackle this role.

 

I sure hope this “Father Stu” film is awesome because otherwise it was a damn waste to throw on all this weight.