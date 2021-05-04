‘Get In Formation!’: Meghan McCain Slams Republican ‘Sausage Fest’ For Worshipping ‘False Idol’ Trump

Meghan McCain slammed Republicans in a series of tweets Tuesday, calling out the Capitol Hill “sausage fest” for trying to oust Republican Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney.

McCain argued that Cheney was being attacked simply because she had stood up against former President Donald Trump. (RELATED: Meghan McCain Says She’s Not Shocked By Matt Gaetz Allegations: ‘Any Moron Can Get Elected To Congress’)

“Get in formation!” she tweeted. “Sick of the sausage fest on Capitol Hill coming for the most powerful Republican woman in congress because she’s daring not to bend the knee to a false idol.”

McCain then went on to voice her disgust over the fact that Republicans seems more willing to attack Cheney for refusing to stand with Trump than they were to go after Republican Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz, who has been accused of paying for sex and sleeping with underage women.

“Let me get this fucking straight – @HouseGOP are trying to get Liz Cheney to resign before Matt Gaetz?!” she continued in another tweet. “So the logic is it is better to sleep with underage girls than come out against trump?! This is TRASH! All of it!”

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy has said that he would not move to strip Gaetz of his committee posts unless charges were filed against him.