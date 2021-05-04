REPORT: Man Arrested For Sending Explicit Photos Of Woman Who Disappeared In 2020 To Her Teenage Sister

Relatives of a missing woman in Pennsylvania accused her ex-boyfriend of sending sexually explicit photos of the woman to her younger sister, who is a minor, WPXI reported Monday.

Michael Manno, 46, was charged with “corruption of minors” along with other offenses after he sent an explicit photo of Kaylene Oehling, the missing woman, to the 17-year-old sister, according to WPXI.

BREAKING: This Penn Hills man is accused of sending an explicit photo of a missing woman to her teen sister. Loved ones tell me it isn’t the first time Michael Manno has taunted them since Kaylene Oehling vanished in January 2020. My report at 6 @wpxi pic.twitter.com/GKW0h6JIaA — Liz Kilmer (@LizKilmerWPXI) May 3, 2021

Oehling has been missing since January 2020, according to local CBS affiliate KDKA. Police reportedly say she was at a friend’s house in the Pittsburgh area the night before she went missing, and that her disappearance is considered suspicious. There are suspects in the case. At the time of her disappearance, Oehling was 20 years old.

Kaylene Oehling was last seen on January 10, 2020, in Etna, Pennsylvania. More information regarding her disappearance can be found in her #NamUs case file: https://t.co/HoLklRxN07 pic.twitter.com/zT9c1dqdAq — NamUs at the UNT Center for Human Identification (@NamusInfo) November 17, 2020

Police arrested Manno over the explicit photo that was sent via Facebook, which family believe depicted Oehling before her disappearance, according to WPXI. Paul Young, Oehling’s uncle, told KDKA that Manno has previously sent explicit images to the woman’s father, and that Manno’s actions were “like a taunt.”

“I think it’s absolutely disgusting, and it shows the caliber of person that he is,” Young said. (RELATED: Missing Woman Reportedly Said ‘If Anything Happened’ To Her, It Was Her Husband)

Oehling’s family is still searching for answers in her disappearance. In January, they hosted a vigil at a baseball field on the one-year mark of Oehling’s disappearance, according to KDKA. Oehling’s sister said her family believes someone knows something about how and why she vanished.

“EVERY DAY IS SO HARD.” Kaylene Oehling has been missing since last January and on Sunday night, her family came together for a vigil, still hoping she will return home. https://t.co/VZeXM2EhFm — KDKA (@KDKA) January 11, 2021

“Even if you’re scared of whoever did this, you have to come forward,” she told KDKA in January.