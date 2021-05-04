NYC Schools Will Replace Columbus Day With ‘Italian Heritage Day/Indigenous People’s Day’

New York City schools announced Tuesday that Columbus Day will be replaced by “Italian Heritage/Indigenous People’s Day” in the 2021-2022 calendar.

New York City Department of Education (NYCDOE) sent out an email to members of the media Tuesday, noting the switch from Columbus Day, which still remains a federal, state and city holiday celebrated on the second Monday of October, to Indigenous People’s Day, according to New York Post.

NYCDOE issued an update later the same day, amending the title of the holiday, which will now be celebrated as “Italian Heritage/Indigenous People’s Day.” The 2021-2022 calendar originally posted on NYCDOE’s website and announced in a tweet became unavailable following the update, to presumably reflect the most recent changes.

From DOE press secretary Danielle Filson: pic.twitter.com/rOpmSIkRoa — Jillian Jorgensen (@Jill_Jorgensen) May 4, 2021

“Italian Heritage/Indigenous People’s Day will celebrate the contributions and legacies of Italian Americans and recognize Native people are the first inhabitants of the land that became our country,” NYCDOE press secretary Danielle Filson said, according to WPIX. “By including these holidays on our calendar we are honoring the past, present, and future contributions of Indigenous communities and Italian Americans.”

The Tuesday email also mentioned closure of the city schools on June 20 in observance of Juneteenth, a holiday marking the day when the last slaves in Texas learned of their freedom in 1865, according to FOX News. (RELATED: ANALYSIS: Why Is Woke Ideology Invading Schools?)

New York is not the first city where attempts to cancel Columbus Day were made. Over 100 cities and states, including California, Wisconsin, Oklahoma, Vermont and others, have made similar moves in the past, renaming or completely cancelling the celebration of Cristopher Columbus’ legacy.