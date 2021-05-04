Reddit Theory Suggests An Explosion Happened On The Ranch In The ‘Yellowstone’ Season 3 Finale

A “Yellowstone” theory on Reddit is generating a serious amount of attention online.

WARNING: I CONSIDER THIS POST TO BE ONE THAT MIGHT HAVE SPOILERS. I DON’T KNOW IF ANY OF THE FOLLOWING THEORY IS REAL, BUT CONSIDER YOURSELF WARNED.

In a post from u/ilikefixingthingz, it’s pointed out in the closing minutes of the season finale, it sounds like there’s an explosion close to Monica while she’s on the phone with Kayce. (REVIEW: ‘Yellowstone’ Ends Season 3 With One Of The Greatest Cliffhangers In TV History)

At the time, the insane finale aired, viewers believed she likely heard shots from Kayce’s office or the explosion that took out Beth.

However, the theory suggests that what viewers actually heard was an explosion not through the phone but actually much closer to Monica.

Several comments in the thread linked below seem to agree with the theory

Well, if we believe this theory might be true, then fans are going to be in for a wild surprise when season four starts.

We’ve spent the past several months all believing that Monica was safe and sound on the ranch. However, what if she’s been dead or injured this whole time?

We know Kayce can’t die. It would kind of derail everything if he did. However, if Monica dies, then it would light a fire under him to get revenge even more-so than already exists.

At the very least, we all have something to spend a lot of time thinking about as we prepare for season four to start.

It can’t get here fast enough, and we’re way past due for a trailer! Keep checking back for the latest updates as we have them because this Monica theory has my heart racing!