REPORT: Alabama’s 10 Drafted Rookies Will Combine For At Least $135 Million In Contract Money

Alabama’s 10 drafted rookies are set to combine for an insane amount of contract money.

According to 247Sports, the 10 drafted former Crimson Tide players will combine for at least $135 million in initial contract money. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Of the more than $135 million coming to the 10 players, the signing bonus portion will exceed $72 million.

The draft class is led by top 10 picks Jaylen Waddle, Patrick Surtain and DeVonta Smith, who will combine for about $68 million in contract money.

For a single college football program, having ten drafted players combine for north of $135 million in contract money is downright incredible.

At the same time, are any of us surprised? Nick Saban has built a juggernaut in Tuscaloosa unlike anything we’ve seen before in college football.

When you star at Alabama, you generally make a ton of money in the NFL. That’s just the way it works.

Congrats to everyone who got their money in the NFL draft. You just love to see people get paid!