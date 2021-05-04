REPORT: Bill Gates Has ‘Spent Long Weekends’ Annually With His Ex-Girlfriend For Decades After Getting Married

Bill Gates might have had one of the most bizarre arrangements ever during his marriage to Melinda, and it involved his former girlfriend.

According to the Daily Mail, Gates, who is in the process of getting a divorce, and his former girlfriend Ann Winblad have “spent long weekends” together alone for decades at her beach house in North Carolina. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

During their getaways together, the pair rides dune buggies, takes walks and goes hang-gliding, according to the same report.

The love Bill Gates never forgot: How Microsoft boss dated venture capitalist Ann Winblad in the 80s https://t.co/4XtYwLPnJl — Daily Mail US (@DailyMail) May 4, 2021

Melinda actually approved his yearly tradition of private vacation time with Winblad, despite the fact they broke up about a decade prior to Bill marrying his soon-to-be ex-wife. Winblad and Gates stopped dating in the late 1980s.

Furthermore, the Daily Mail reported that Gates revealed in a 1997 interview with Time that he asked Winblad’s approval to marry Melinda before doing it.

I don’t know if this is the most based thing I’ve ever read or just downright insane. It’s incredibly strange, but it’s also the kind of power move you’d expect to see out of the nobility in “Game of Thrones.”

Sure, he’s married to Melinda, but we embrace traditions for a reason! We can’t just stop our one-on-one vacations with former girlfriends because we’re getting hitched!

No matter what you think about the fact Gates might soon lose half of his fortune, the fact he finessed his way to alone time with an ex-girlfriend for decades after breaking up and while married is laugh-out-loud funny. Just incredible content.