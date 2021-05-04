Chad Johnson Will Fight On The Floyd Mayweather/Logan Paul Card

Chad Johnson will fight on the same card as Logan Paul and Floyd Mayweather.

According to ESPN, the former NFL star will fight on the undercard of the June 6 event in Miami. The opponent isn’t known at this time, and the match will likely be four or six rounds, according to the same report. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Johnson also talked about the upcoming fight on the “I AM ATHLETE” podcast. He said he’ll make “a cool million” to fight a few rounds on the June 6 card.

This is incredibly on-brand for Johnson. It’s incredibly on-brand for the former Bengals star, and I would bet that he’ll win too.

As long as Johnson isn’t boxing against a legit boxer, he should have more than enough stamina and athleticism to hold his own.

People might have forgotten, but Chad Johnson was a beast back in the day, and his work ethic was famous in the NFL.

You give him seven weeks to prepare, and you’re going to find yourself with a problem in the ring.

Again, if he fights somebody who knows what they’re doing, he’ll probably lose. If he fights a regular dude, he’ll smoke them.

Either way, we’ll find out June 6! The card is certainly shaping up to be interesting.