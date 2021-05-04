REPORT: Hue Jackson Is Being Paid $150,000 To Coach At Tennessee State

Hue Jackson isn’t making much money to coach at Tennessee State.

Jackson joined Eddie Georgie’s staff at the FCS program as the team’s OC, and he’s taken a steep pay cut from his days coaching the NFL. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TSUTigers (@tsutigers)

How steep are we talking? Well, NFL head coaches make several million dollars on the low end and north of $10 million on the high end. According to the Tennessean, Jackson is being paid only $150,000 to coach.

That’s not even close to sniffing NFL money!

How much Hue Jackson will make as Tennessee State’s offensive coordinator on Eddie George’s staff https://t.co/jNA3uBIYYF — Tennessean (@Tennessean) May 3, 2021

Seeing has how Hue Jackson has been a coach at the highest level of football for a very long time, I certainly hope he’s saved enough to not worry about cash.

Having said that, going from earning millions of dollars every single year to making $150,000 to coach an FCS team has to really wake you up.

The numbers aren’t comparable at all. There are tons of assistant position coaches at the P5 level making more than that.

However, it’ll all be worth it at the end of the day if Jackson lands another NFL gig. If that happens, he’ll be rolling in money again.