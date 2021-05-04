REPORT: The Packers Releasing Jake Kumerow Might Have Been Aaron Rodgers’ Final Straw In Green Bay

Jake Kumerow reportedly plays a major role in the drama unfolding between Aaron Rodgers and the Packers.

The star quarterback wants out of Green Bay, and it looks like Rodgers has likely played his last snap with the Packers. Now, we know what might have pushed him to the breaking point. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

According to Ian Rapoport, the Packers deciding to release the receiver after Rodgers praised him might have been the “death knell in the relationship.”

Yes, a guy who entered the league as an undrafted free agent rookie might be the man who brings Green Bay to their knees. You can watch Rapoport’s full report below.

From NFL Now: Summing up the #Packers situation with QB Aaron Rodgers, who also wanted more input in personnel decisions… and how the Jake Kumerow release (!!) played into it. pic.twitter.com/EOGG9aQg3R — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) May 3, 2021

The fact Jake Kumerow might be the straw that breaks Green Bay’s back is just laugh-out-loud funny. Rapoport even pointed out how it’s a shade absurd that we’re in this situation.

If you would have told me that the Monday after the draft I was talking more about Jake Kumerow than the actual draft picks themselves I would have been so insanely confused. — Andy Herman (@AndyHermanNFL) May 3, 2021

Jake Kumerow! The man played his football at D.III UW-Whitewater. Yet, Rodgers liked him a bunch, the Packers released him and we don’t know if Rodgers will ever play for Green Bay again.

Imagine explaining Kumerow’s role in this situation to someone three years ago. Nobody would have believed you.

If we’re bringing things up like releasing Jake Kumerow as meaningful wood in the fire then yeah Aaron Rodgers has played his last game in Green Bay. https://t.co/VUCCsh1ITC — Trevor Sikkema (@TampaBayTre) May 3, 2021

If you haven’t learned to expect the unexpected in the NFL at this point, then I don’t know what to tell you. Clearly, absolutely anything is possible when a franchise’s fate hinges on if a QB is happy about Jake Kumerow’s job security.