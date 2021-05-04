May The 4th Be With You: Tuesday Marks Star Wars Day In America

Tuesday is officially May 4th, and we all know what that means.

It’s the one day of the year when the internet comes together to celebrate the “Star Wars” saga, which means it’s one of the best days of the year. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

I’ll be the first to admit that I’m a huge “Star Wars” junkie. In fact, the original trilogy were the first movies I ever remember owning.

I got them as a present as a little kid. They came in a black box on VHS tapes, and I thought it was just about the coolest thing ever. In fact, I still do.

Way back in the day when I was a little kid, all the kids had the collapsable lightsabers and we used to beat the living hell out of each other with them.

Now, kids sit around and play video games, but that’s a conversation for a different time.

“Star Wars” is without a doubt one of the coolest series ever created. Even though we can admit that the prequels were terrible outside of “Episode III,” the original trilogy will forever be remembered as iconic.

It’s an adventure saga that takes place in space with planets that blow up, many different alien species, swords made of lasers that cut through anything and individuals with the ability to use the force.

Say whatever you want about George Lucas, but the man was a damn genius.

Now, on this day, we take time to enjoy “Star Wars” and the impact the series had on millions and millions of people.

The first film dropped more than 40 years ago. Yet, it’s bigger than ever, and we’re not slowing down. Disney now has “The Mandalorian” and several more series on the way.

The franchise lives on!

Let us know your favorite “Star Wars” moment in the comments below, and happy viewing!