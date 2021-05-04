Stephen A. Smith Gets Into A Shootout On An Episode Of ‘General Hospital’

Stephen A. Smith recently made an incredible appearance on “General Hospital.”

According to Outkick, the ESPN superstar appeared on the Monday episode of the ABC soap opera as his recurring character Brick, and he iced a guy with a handgun. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

You can watch the epic shootout below.

Did y’all know BRICK saved the day yesterday on @GeneralHospital????? ????Haaaaaaa!!!! pic.twitter.com/jvzYSNchxW — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) May 4, 2021

Outkick also reported that Stephen A. has been appearing on the popular daytime show for about five years, which I honestly had no idea about.

I thought Stephen A. Smith dominated ESPN all day, and that was about it. Turns out, he’s a hell of an actor too!

While I think soap operas are among the dumbest things on TV, I’m way more interested now that I know the face of ESPN is making appearances and slinging lead.

It’s not like he showed up for a few corny lines. He pulled out the shooting iron and let a guy have it like he was in an action movie.

How can you not love this kind of commitment to the drama?

I seriously hope he continues to do this for a very long time. This is the kind of TV we need!