Swiss Diplomat Reportedly Dead After Falling From High-Rise Building In Iran

A senior Swiss diplomat was found dead Tuesday after reportedly falling from a high-rise building in Tehran, Iran.

The first secretary of the Swiss embassy fell from her high-rise building, according to Reuters, which cited a quote from Iranian news agencies. The diplomat’s body was found by a gardener after an employee went to her apartment and noticed she was missing, Iranian emergency services spokesman Mojtaba Khaledi said, according to Reuters.

“This person was the first secretary of the Swiss embassy,” Khaledi reportedly told Mehr news agency. (RELATED: FLASHBACK: The US Covertly Shipped $400 Million To Iran On The Same Day It Released American Prisoners)

“The cause of her fall has yet to be determined,” Khaledi told outlet Fars, according to Reuters.

An emergency service spokesman told Mehr news agency that the woman had been “dead for a while,” according to the BBC.

Switzerland’s foreign ministry released a statement acknowledging an employee at the embassy died but did not identify them as the diplomat, according to Reuters.

After the U.S. and Iran cut ties following the 1979 revolution, Switzerland began representing U.S. diplomatic work in Iran.