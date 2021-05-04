‘I Have Embarrassed Myself And My Party’: Texas Democratic Official Resigns After Calling Tim Scott An ‘Oreo’

Democratic Party Chairman Gary O’Connor of Lamar County in Texas resigned Tuesday after facing backlash for calling Republican South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott an “oreo.”

O’Connor called the senator the racially derogatory term following Scott’s rebuttal to President Joe Biden’s joint address to congress Wednesday for the Republican party.

“I had hoped that Scott might show some common sense, but it seems clear he is little more than an oreo with no real principles,” O’Connor wrote.

O’Connor faced backlash from fellow Texas politicians, including Republican Gov. Greg Abbott, who called the comments “disgusting, hateful, and completely unacceptable” and demanded his resignation.

This is disgusting, hateful, and completely unacceptable. O’Connor must apologize to @SenatorTimScott & step down immediately. @texasdemocrats censure him.https://t.co/wJLTqaHlLb — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) May 1, 2021

Texas Republican Party Chairman Allen West said he a “gift” for O’Connor while holding a box of the famous cookies.

I have a gift — and a message — for #LamarCountyDemocrats Chair Gary O’Connor, and the @texasdemocrats. pic.twitter.com/9q9d3ntRY7 — Allen West (@AllenWest) May 4, 2021

“I am deeply and sincerely sorry for my inappropriate and hurtful use of racist term I used to describe Sen. Tim Scott on my personal Facebook page,” O’Connor told Emma Colton at the Washington Examiner. “It was insensitive, and I have embarrassed myself and my party by its use.”

Scott was met with racist attacks after his speech, leading “Uncle Tim” to trend on Twitter that same night. (RELATED: Sen. Tim Scott Receives Racist Attacks During Republicans’ Response To Biden Address. Twitter Makes It Trend)

Twitter is still out here going out of its way to make racist attacks against GOP Sen. Tim Scott go viral. Apparently they want him to suffer for the crime of upstaging Biden via a highly effective speech. Disgusting. pic.twitter.com/zwXYyowdIX — Mollie (@MZHemingway) April 29, 2021

Scott reacted to the “intolerance [that] so often comes from the left” on Fox & Friends the next day.