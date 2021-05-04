Watch A Special Inside Look At The Upcoming Movie ‘Those Who Wish Me Dead’

A special inside look has been released for Taylor Sheridan’s new movie “Those Who Wish Me Dead.”

The plot of the film with Angelina Jolie, according to the trailer’s YouTube description, is, “While reeling from the loss of three lives she failed to save in a fire, smoke jumper Hannah comes across a traumatized 12-year-old boy with nowhere else to turn.” (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

As I said when the first trailer dropped, “Those Who Wish Me Dead” looks like it’s going to be one hell of an awesome movie.

Now, a special inside look has been released, and it’ll only send expectations through the roof for those of us who were already excited.

Give it a watch below.

I honestly can’t wait to see “Those Who Wish Me Dead.” Everything Sheridan touches tends to turn to gold. “Yellowstone” is a prime example of that fact. As he pointed out in the featurette, he wants people to be riveted from the moment his movies and shows start right through the credits.

Well, I think it’s safe to say that “Those Who Wish Me Dead” looks like it’ll get the job done. It’s about a woman protecting a child from killers, and it’s set in the west with massive fires.

What more could you possibly want?

You can catch “Those Who Wish Me Dead” starting May 14 on HBO Max. I can’t wait! Make sure to check back for my full review.