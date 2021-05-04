Severe Storms Wreak Havoc On The South, Fatalities Reported

Severe weather continued to sweep across the South on Tuesday following two days of storms that have left the area damaged.

Tornadoes touched down in Mississippi, Georgia, Kentucky, South Carolina and Texas over the past two days, the New York Times reported.

The damage from the storms and tornadoes left more than 100,000 homes without power early Tuesday morning, according to the Associated Press.

A tornado damaged several businesses and homes as it swept through Calhoun City, Mississippi, late on Sunday. pic.twitter.com/01KbiFSMZu — CBS News (@CBSNews) May 3, 2021

Three people have been reported dead from the storms, the outlet noted.

A woman in Tennessee died Tuesday after a tree fell on her home, according to the Associated Press. A woman in Georgia reportedly died in a similar incident from a tree falling onto her house. A man in Georgia died after a tree fell into a power line, which fell on his vehicle, The Associated Press reported. (RELATED: ‘This Is A Life Threatening Situation’: Twister Wreaks Havoc Across Mississippi Town)

12 tornadoes touched down in Mississippi on Sunday, one tornado was reported in South Carolina on Monday and one tornado was reported Monday in Kentucky. A thunderstorm created two tornadoes in Georgia, while a possible tornado was reported Monday evening in West Virginia, the Associated Press reported.

Two reported tornadoes touched down in Texas on Monday, according to the outlet. The tornado reportedly crossed over a major highway, flipping three 18-wheelers and injuring three people, local outlet WFAA reported.

WATCH: A funnel cloud formed in northern central Texas on May 3 amid a tornado warning for parts of the state. Severe weather is expected throughout the region. https://t.co/F9Z9FfaOs2 pic.twitter.com/EwqRxrsX8I — CBS News (@CBSNews) May 4, 2021

The National Weather Service’s Storm Prediction Center claimed there would continue to be severe weather through Tuesday evening in large stretches of the South, including parts of Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama and Tennessee and portions of Arkansas and Georgia. The area houses 11 million people, The New York Times reported.