Woman Goes Viral For Claiming Ben Affleck DM’d Her After Unmatching On A Dating App

A video of Ben Affleck is setting Twitter on fire.

In a video tweeted by @jessf_white, which has been viewed nearly three million times in less than 24 hours, TikTok user @nivinejay claimed that she unmatched with Ben Affleck on the dating app Raya, and he responded by DMing her an Instagram video! (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Watch it unfold below.

obsessed with ben affleck as a concept pic.twitter.com/lsrEfVXDE9 — jess white (@jessf_white) May 3, 2021

I have very torn thoughts on this situation. Number one, and arguably the more important issue, why the hell is Ben Affleck on a dating app?

He’s Ben Affleck. If Ben Affleck can’t meet women in Hollywood without an app, then everyone else is absolutely screwed.

The dude has been famous for a very long time, he’s incredibly wealthy and it’s not like he’s a bum. He still makes hits.

Secondly, why did this woman feel it was necessary to flame Affleck like this? They matched on a dating app, she apparently thought it was a fake profile, bounced and he proved her wrong.

At some point, she got the wise idea to air it to the rest of the world. I don’t know about you guys, but that seemed very necessary.

It’s not like he did this without being prompted. They matched and went from there. This wasn’t completely random.

I guess some people will do just about anything for clout! It’s sad to see!