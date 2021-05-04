There Will Be Players In The NFL This Season Born After Tom Brady’s Career Started

One stat tells you everything you need to know about Tom Brady’s incredible longevity in the NFL.

As pointed out by CBS Boston, there will be players in the NFL this upcoming season who weren’t even alive when Tom Brady was drafted by the Patriots back in 2000. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Most notably, Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts and San Francisco 49ers quarterback Trey Lance were both born after Tom Brady was drafted in the sixth round. So, not only will there be players born after Brady’s career started in the league this season, but some of the top draft picks entered this world after Brady joined the Patriots.

The seven-time Super Bowl champion will be 44 years old when week one kicks off for the 2021 season.

If this stat doesn’t impress people, then I don’t know what will. There are multiple top draft picks who weren’t alive when Brady entered the NFL back in 2000.

The legendary quarterback has played through multiple different eras. He played through the 2000s, 2010s and now he’s going to play multiple seasons in the 2020s.

The fact he’ll be 44 when he gets under center in 2021 is nothing short of incredible.

If Brady hangs around for another season, then there are going to be a boatload of picks in 2022 born after he entered the league. It’s just a crazy stat, and I love it.