Tom Wilson Slams Artemi Panarin In Brutally Violent Fashion

Washington Capitals defenseman Tom Wilson is out of control.

Wilson, who has a history of unnecessary hits, appeared to pin Pavel Buchnevich’s head and neck to the ice Monday night against the Rangers, and that was just the starting off his antics. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Tom Wilson once again crosses the line, as he goes after Pavel Buchnevich in the crease after play is stopped #NYR pic.twitter.com/o8aSjcLWEV — Shayna (@hayyyshayyy) May 4, 2021

From there, instead of realizing how dangerous his actions were, Wilson slammed Artemi Panarin to the ice, and he’s damn lucky the Rangers player didn’t break his neck.

Artemiy Panarin reacts to Tom Wilson, the Rangers and Caps get into a scrum, and Wilson ends up wrestling Panarin to the ice… pic.twitter.com/OvCeGkDJyF — Shayna (@hayyyshayyy) May 4, 2021

Wilson needs to get tossed from the NHL for a very long time after his actions Monday night. It’d be one thing if he had no history with these issues, but this is a pattern.

He couldn’t give a damn about player safety.

I love how physical hockey is and it’s an important part of the game. I don’t want that aspect removed, but I also don’t want to watch a guy break his neck because of some buffoon skating around out there.

Watch his slam off Panarin again, and pay attention to the head and neck region. He’s damn lucky he didn’t suffer life-changing damage.

This angle makes it even worse!

#AllCaps Tom Wilson should be suspended indefinitely from the NHL. Tom Wilson grabs #NYR Artemi Panarin by the hair pulling him down as he body slams Panarin head first into the ice. Enough is enough! Ban him for life. pic.twitter.com/M0pAtcLd60 — Hockey Hound (@HockeyHoundShow) May 4, 2021

Wilson has to go. I’m all for big hits and fights. I’m not for doing things that could result in damage that will never be reversed. It’s embarrassing for the NHL that Wilson keeps doing this garbage.