Amazon Won’t Take Back $2,618.85 Worth Of SpongeBob Popsicles Ordered By Grad Student’s 4-Year-Old Son

Amazon refused to reimburse the mother of a four-year-old New York boy who went on an online shopping spree, ordering 918 SpongeBob popsicles for the total of $2,618.85.

The four-year-old Noah had 51 cases of 18 cartoon-character shaped desserts sent to his auntie’s house, according to the Daily Mail. The toddler’s unsupervised shopping session reportedly posed a great financial hardship to the boy’s mother Jennifer Bryant, who is a social work student at New York University.

4-year-old boy accidentally ordered $2,618.85 worth of SpongeBob Popsicles from Amazonhttps://t.co/okEc5p0SDQ — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) May 5, 2021

“Amazon will not take back the popsicles, and Ms. Bryant, mom to 3 boys, doesn’t know how she’s going to be able to pay this off, in addition to student loans and all of her family’s other expenses,” Katie Schloss, a New York University student and social work intern, wrote of Bryant’s predicament. (RELATED: ‘SpongeBob SquarePants’ Episodes Removed From Air ‘Due To Insensitivities’)

A GoFundMe page has since been set up to help the mother of three pay the bill. As of Wednesday, $3,980 were raised, exceeding the fundraiser’s goal.

“Thank you SO much for your mind-blowing generosity and support. We’re so grateful to have made back $2,618.85 in a mere 24 hours,” Bryant commented on the fundraiser’s page. “As a parent to a child living with ASD (Autism Spectrum Disorder), all additional donations will go towards Noah’s education and additional supports. We cannot thank you enough.”