Zoo Cancels Police Event Because Of Concerns It Could Be ‘Unintentionally Divisive’

A New Orleans zoo canceled an event scheduled to promote positive interaction between police and the community, citing concerns that the event might be seen as “divisive.”

The “Blue at the Zoo” event scheduled to be held from May 11 to May 16 at the Audubon Zoo was canceled due to reported feedback from the community that the event might be seen as “unintentionally divisive,” 4WWL News reported.

The six-day event aimed to “promote and foster positive interactive experiences,” between members of the New Orleans Police Department (NOPD) and the community, according to NOLA news.

“Audubon Nature Institute heard feedback regarding the event from members of our community and from persons from outside our community, who feel this event could be unintentionally divisive rather than inclusive,” a statement from the Audubon Nature Institute said.

“Anyone looking at the issue objectively would see that our department is the model for the implementation of the Constitutional policing reforms the public is demanding,” explained NOPD Chief Shaun Ferguson. “Despite the cancellation of this event, we will continue to find ways to work with our community to build a stronger relationship and be the department they deserve.” (RELATED: Examining The Left’s War On Cops: A Look At How Many Police Officers Have Left Their Jobs)

“The Audubon Nature Institute understands and appreciates that the issue of ethical policing is at the forefront of our nation and our local community and that the NOPD is a nationally recognized leader in law enforcement reform,” the Audubon Nature Institute said in a statement, according to 4WWL.

“Audubon stands firm in its support for holding law enforcement accountable for any and all unethical and unlawful behavior. Audubon also supports efforts that promote healing between law enforcement and the community. As such, working with the New Orleans Police and Justice Foundation, Audubon will be considering alternative ways to promote meaningful and impactful community engagement with the New Orleans Police Department,” the statement continued.

Police departments across the nation have reported low recruitment levels and an uptick of officers retiring due to an increasingly “toxic” attitude towards law enforcement officials.

The New York Police Department saw 5,300 of their officers retire in 2020, a 75% increase from 2019, according to the New York Post. Meanwhile, over 200 police officers from the Seattle Police Department quit last year due to “anti-police” attitudes.