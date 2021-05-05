Beer Company Decides To Make Bad Tasting Brew In An Effort To Educate On Climate Change

A beer company has decided to make a bad tasting brew in an effort to educate people on the effects of climate change. Yes, you read that correctly.

The New Belgium brewing company, which produces Fat Tire Amber Ale, has created a limited edition brew called "Torched Earth Ale" and it reportedly tastes awful, WFXB reported in a piece published Tuesday.

What does climate change taste like? Torched Earth, a limited-edition ale brewed from smoke-tainted water, dandelions & drought-tolerant grains. https://t.co/IruwulMXEk via @sciam — Laura Helmuth (@laurahelmuth) April 29, 2021

When beer drinkers crack into this new brew and take a sip they get quite the shock and wonder what is in the stuff they just attempted to drink, the outlet noted.

That’s because the company wants beer drinkers to experience what wildfires are doing to the barley that’s used to make beer. The company made the drink taste bad to prove a point.

The beer is made with a smokey malt, dandelions, and drought-resistant grains, less-than-ideal ingredients that would be used by brewers in a climate-ravaged future, Brewbound.com reported.

“If you don’t have a climate plan, you don’t have a business plan,” New Belgium CEO Steve Fechheimer shared. “Aggressive action to help solve the climate crisis is not only an urgent environmental and social imperative – it’s also a no-brainer for companies seeking to create long-term shareholder value, compete with rivals like China, and create good-paying jobs here at home. As a medium-sized company, New Belgium can only have a medium-sized impact. We need more of the big guys to step up, too.”

Beer fans won’t be able to find this awful tasting just anywhere as it will be available through New Belgium liquid centers in Fort Collins, Colorado and Asheville, N.C. But the two four-packs of 16-ounce cans can be purchased for $39.99 online at newbelgium.com for a limited time.