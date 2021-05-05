Black Bear Opens Vehicle’s Door And Jumps Right In

A black bear didn’t hesitate before jumping in a parked vehicle in a video making the rounds online.

In a video tweeted by ABC News (via Storyful), a black bear in Connecticut found a parked car at a house, and couldn't help itself from checking out the situation.

It didn't take long for the bear to open the passenger door and jump right in. Watch the incredible video below.

BEARS BREAKING IN: Bears in Avon, Connecticut, were caught on camera opening the doors of a parked car and climbing in. https://t.co/72296OvXJT pic.twitter.com/aqh3YLYBwH — ABC News (@ABC) May 5, 2021

In case this video didn't already make it clear to everyone, black bears are reasonably smart animals.

That animal didn't waste a single second before finding a way into the parked vehicle. Now, imagine what would happen if you ran into that beast in the wild.

It might not be a fun time.

While I hate sharks and everything in the ocean, black bears have always held a soft spot in my heart. I’m not even sure why.

They’re just gigantic animals and they’re not nearly as vicious as grizzlies. Granted, you still don’t want to mess with them.

Nothing to see here, just having a casual picnic @stooloutdoors (via ig:am_mrs.nesbit) pic.twitter.com/oAZF7lXZ4y — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) August 11, 2020

I think it’s safe to say this will be one of the best videos we see all day. There’s just something great about curious black bears.

H/T: Outkick