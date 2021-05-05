Cuomo Announces Separate Baseball Stadium Seating For Vaccinated And Unvaccinated Fans

Democratic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced on Wednesday that Yankee Stadium and the New York Mets’ Citi Field will have separate seating areas for vaccinated and unvaccinated fans.

Starting May 19, fans who have been fully vaccinated will be permitted to sit next to one another in full capacity sections at either stadium, according to Cuomo’s Wednesday press conference. Unvaccinated fans will be directed to different sections with 33% capacity limits where they will sit six feet apart. All fans will be required to wear masks.

More news for baseball fans: Starting May 19, full capacity seating at Yankee Stadium & Citi Field will be available for fully vaccinated people. For unvaccinated the capacity will be 33% to comply with CDC social distancing rules. Masks will be required for all fans. — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) May 5, 2021

“For baseball reopening May 19, two different categories, not Yankees, Mets [but] vaccinated, not vaccinated. Vaccinated people, normal capacity, normal seating for people who are vaccinated. We ask them to wear masks. For unvaccinated people, the six foot distancing applies with masks,” said Cuomo in his press conference. (RELATED: ‘Cuomo Talks About Killing Grandmas With A Straight Face’)

Cuomo also announced that both sports venues will be designated walk on vaccination sites that do not require reservations for fans attending games. Fans who get vaccinated at games will receive free tickets as an incentive.

“We will set up at the game a facility as you’re going in, come a little bit early and get your vaccine at the game. It’s on your way, stop and get a vaccine. If you get a vaccine, you get a free ticket to a Yankee or Mets game,” said Cuomo.

“We want to thank Governor Cuomo for his decision, which will allow more fans into Yankee Stadium and provide us additional opportunities to further encourage people to get vaccinated. We have been honored to host a vaccination site at Yankee Stadium over these last three months,” said the New York Yankees management in a statement.

Fans vaccinated at either sports facility will receive the one-time Johnson and Johnson vaccine, according to the New York Daily News.

New York is slated to remove all capacity limits for restaurants, bars and other public venues starting May 19.

